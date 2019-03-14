Broadwind Energy Inc. (BWEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $2.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.12) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Broadwind Energy an industry rank of 151 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BWEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadwind Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Broadwind Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Broadwind Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Broadwind Energy stock. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,812,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 261,755 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY owned 11.61% of Broadwind Energy worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWEN opened at $1.65 on Monday. Broadwind Energy has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

About Broadwind Energy

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and specialty fabrications and specialty weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

