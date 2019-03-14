Brokerages Anticipate Commercial Metals (CMC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Commercial Metals reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie set a $21.00 price target on shares of Commercial Metals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.11.

Shares of CMC stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.79. 1,229,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,334. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.68. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $24.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,566,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Commercial Metals by 233.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,715,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,911 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in Commercial Metals by 1,141.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 934,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,171,000 after purchasing an additional 858,985 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Commercial Metals by 1,502.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 739,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 692,873 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Commercial Metals by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 827,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,254,000 after purchasing an additional 412,291 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

