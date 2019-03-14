Brokerages Expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $150.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.14 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Craig Hallum lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.09.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, insider John Croteau sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $68,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,151.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vivek Rajgarhia sold 3,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $70,884.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,345.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,710 shares of company stock valued at $153,816 over the last quarter. 32.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 26,392 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 323.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 10,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.56. 11,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.86, a PEG ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 2.37. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $25.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

