Brokerages Expect Regional Management Corp (RM) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Regional Management’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.79. Regional Management reported earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Regional Management had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $83.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.44 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Regional Management in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Regional Management in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Regional Management in a research note on Sunday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.83.

Shares of RM traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.30. The stock had a trading volume of 769 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,824. Regional Management has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $37.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 36.76, a quick ratio of 44.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,829 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 945,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,751,000 after purchasing an additional 316,748 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 554,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 554,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 18.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,308,000 after purchasing an additional 76,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; automobile purchase loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

