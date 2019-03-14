Brokerages Expect Vulcan Materials (VMC) to Post $0.35 EPS

Analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) will report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Vulcan Materials posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full year earnings of $4.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $6.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on VMC. Nomura raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

In other news, insider David P. Clement sold 2,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $318,726.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,820,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 800.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 975,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,428,000 after buying an additional 867,625 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,107,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $405,835,000 after buying an additional 608,504 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,271,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,178,000 after buying an additional 557,792 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 110.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,030,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,611,000 after buying an additional 541,504 shares during the period. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VMC traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,592. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $82.52 and a 1-year high of $133.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

