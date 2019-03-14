Brokerages Expect Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $659.89 Million

Brokerages expect Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) to report $659.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $649.10 million and the highest is $672.40 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock posted sales of $548.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will report full year sales of $2.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock.

Get Woodward Inc.Common Stock alerts:

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.22. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $652.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WWD shares. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Saturday, November 17th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Wood & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Thursday, December 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.57.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.25. 320,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,072. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52 week low of $68.40 and a 52 week high of $97.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is 16.88%.

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,328,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad Robert Preiss sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.77, for a total value of $1,256,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,300 shares of company stock valued at $23,618,860 in the last quarter. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,020,000 after acquiring an additional 83,893 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 10,896 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 3rd quarter worth $10,912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward, Inc.Common Stock

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.