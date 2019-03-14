Brokerages Set $31.86 Price Target for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (DFFN)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $31.86 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.90) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Diffusion Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 77 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DFFN shares. HC Wainwright set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ DFFN traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.30. 273,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,959. The company has a market cap of $20.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.27. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.95% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which has initiated Phase 3 trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer; and Phase 2 trial for the treatment of stroke.

