Brokerages Set C&J Energy Services Inc (CJ) PT at $19.25

C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE:CJ) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

CJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of C&J Energy Services in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.50 price objective on shares of C&J Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of C&J Energy Services in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 price objective on shares of C&J Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, GMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of C&J Energy Services in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd.

In other C&J Energy Services news, insider Donald Jeffrey Gawick bought 7,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $102,638.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 185,643 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,387.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CJ. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in C&J Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,887,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in C&J Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,827,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in C&J Energy Services by 10,086.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,016,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after buying an additional 1,006,860 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in C&J Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,679,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in C&J Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,235,000.

NYSE CJ opened at $16.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.57. C&J Energy Services has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $32.08.

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $490.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.07 million. C&J Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. C&J Energy Services’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that C&J Energy Services will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About C&J Energy Services

C&J Energy Services, Inc provides well construction, well completion, well support, and other complementary oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies throughout the continental United States. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments. The Completion Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing; cased-hole solutions comprising cased-hole wireline, pumpdown, wireline logging, perforating, pressure pumping, well site make-up and pressure testing, and other complementary services; and well construction and intervention services, which include cementing, coiled tubing, and directional drilling services.

