Brokerages Set Secureworks Corp (SCWX) PT at $15.44

Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.44.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Secureworks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $12.50 target price (up previously from $10.50) on shares of Secureworks in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Secureworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Secureworks in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Secureworks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Secureworks alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Secureworks by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Secureworks by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 109,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Secureworks by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Secureworks by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in Secureworks by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 7,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. 10.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Secureworks stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.80. 220,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,584. Secureworks has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $24.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -41.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Secureworks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations from cyber-attacks. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response. Its solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond to security incidents, and predict emerging threats.

Recommended Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Secureworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secureworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.