Brokerages Set Synaptics, Incorporated (SYNA) PT at $51.22

Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.22.

SYNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday, February 8th.

Get Synaptics alerts:

In other news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $414,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,200.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 10,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 538,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after acquiring an additional 125,449 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,801,000. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Synaptics by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

SYNA stock opened at $42.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $33.54 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.62. Synaptics had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $425.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.