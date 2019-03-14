Brokerages Set Twilio Inc (TWLO) Target Price at $108.07

Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.48.

TWLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $92.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Twilio to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th.

TWLO traded up $4.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.02. 1,895,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,239,827. Twilio has a 1 year low of $35.89 and a 1 year high of $129.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of -163.78 and a beta of 1.34.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $204.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.46 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 18.76% and a negative return on equity of 21.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Twilio will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 3,520 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total value of $304,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 808 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.22, for a total transaction of $85,825.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,885 shares of company stock worth $13,171,737 in the last three months. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,480,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,122,000 after purchasing an additional 613,596 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,480,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,122,000 after purchasing an additional 613,596 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,921,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,216,000 after purchasing an additional 85,812 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,461,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,837,000 after purchasing an additional 345,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4,157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,504,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,820 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

