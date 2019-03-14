Brokers Issue Forecasts for Eni SpA’s Q1 2019 Earnings (E)

Eni SpA (NYSE:E) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ENI in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ENI’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ENI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ENI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

ENI stock opened at $35.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $40.15. The company has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.67.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.21. ENI had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $22.89 billion during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ENI by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 195.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.9357 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 46 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Venezuela, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, and Mozambique.

