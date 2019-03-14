Brokers Issue Forecasts for Kronos Worldwide, Inc.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (KRO)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kronos Worldwide in a report released on Tuesday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Kronos Worldwide’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $349.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.00 million. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 12.34%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Kronos Worldwide stock opened at $14.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Kronos Worldwide has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $25.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,388,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,307,000 after buying an additional 1,927,760 shares in the last quarter. 20.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Kronos Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, such as paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, food, and cosmetics.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.