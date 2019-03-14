Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Position in Cactus Inc (WHD)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 829,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,814 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.11% of Cactus worth $22,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WHD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Cactus by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Cactus by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Cactus in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cactus by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Cactus in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cactus in a report on Monday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Cactus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Cactus from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on Cactus in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Cactus in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cactus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.91.

WHD opened at $37.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a PE ratio of 20.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Cactus Inc has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $40.97.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $139.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.27 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 9.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cactus Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

