Brown Advisory Securities LLC Invests $217,000 in argenx SE – (ARGX) Stock

Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new position in argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in argenx in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in argenx in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in argenx in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in argenx in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in argenx in the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms have weighed in on ARGX. Zacks Investment Research raised argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on argenx in a report on Monday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Sunday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.91.
ARGX stock opened at $125.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.66 and a beta of 1.29. argenx SE – has a twelve month low of $63.81 and a twelve month high of $135.58.
argenx Profile
argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.
Further Reading: Straddles
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX).
Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.