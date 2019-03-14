Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) Holdings Raised by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2,656.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,498,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRO. Zacks Investment Research cut Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $29.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $31.55.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $508.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.52 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 17.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 5th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 10,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $310,503.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. Its Retail segment offers property insurance relating to physical damage to property and resultant interruption of business, or extra expense caused by fire, windstorm, or other perils; casualty insurance relating to legal liabilities, professional liability, cyber-liability, workers' compensation, and commercial and private passenger automobile coverages; fidelity and surety bonds; and life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control surveys and analysis, consultation, and claims processing services.

