BRT Apartments Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (BRT)

BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th.

BRT Apartments has a payout ratio of 85.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect BRT Apartments to earn $0.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.3%.

Shares of BRT Apartments stock opened at $13.23 on Thursday. BRT Apartments has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $210.49 million, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.60.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $31.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.61 million. BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 20.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BRT Apartments will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BRT Apartments stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.22% of BRT Apartments worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on BRT Apartments in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRT Apartments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

