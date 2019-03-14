Burford Capital (BUR) Receives Buy Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Burford Capital (LON:BUR) in a report published on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on the stock.

BUR has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,543 ($20.16) price target on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,026 ($26.47).

Shares of BUR stock opened at GBX 1,803.86 ($23.57) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.59. Burford Capital has a one year low of GBX 1,166 ($15.24) and a one year high of GBX 2,075 ($27.11).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Burford Capital’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.36%. Burford Capital’s payout ratio is presently 0.07%.

Burford Capital Limited is a global finance company focused on law. The Company provides investment capital, investment management, financing and risk solutions with a focus on the litigation and arbitration sector. The Company’s segments include provision of litigation investment, provision of litigation insurance, exploration of new initiatives related to application of capital to the litigation and arbitration sector until such time as those initiatives mature into full-fledged independent segments and investment management activities.

