C-Bit Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (XCT)

C-Bit (CURRENCY:XCT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. C-Bit has a market capitalization of $5,718.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of C-Bit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, C-Bit has traded flat against the US dollar. One C-Bit coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00012168 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000065 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00038572 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded up 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

C-Bit Profile

XCT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 17th, 2017. C-Bit’s total supply is 157,625,875 coins. C-Bit’s official Twitter account is @xctcbits. The official website for C-Bit is c-bit.me.

Buying and Selling C-Bit

C-Bit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as C-Bit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire C-Bit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy C-Bit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

