Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) Stake Boosted by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,768 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 518,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,497,000 after buying an additional 37,959 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 912,152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,338,000 after purchasing an additional 41,757 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 73,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.88.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $60.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.10. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $35.49 and a 52-week high of $61.43.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $569.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.22 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 3,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total value of $193,268.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 232,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,593,002.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $4,805,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 232,953 shares of company stock worth $11,907,228. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, a verification computing platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

