Cadus (KDUS) versus Government Properties Income Trust (GOV) Financial Analysis

Cadus (OTCMKTS:KDUS) and Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cadus and Government Properties Income Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadus 0 0 0 0 N/A Government Properties Income Trust 3 2 2 0 1.86

Government Properties Income Trust has a consensus target price of $12.83, suggesting a potential downside of 54.95%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cadus and Government Properties Income Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadus N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Government Properties Income Trust $316.53 million 8.93 $12.09 million $2.02 14.10

Government Properties Income Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Cadus.

Profitability

This table compares Cadus and Government Properties Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadus N/A N/A N/A Government Properties Income Trust 4.14% 0.64% 0.23%

Dividends

Government Properties Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Cadus does not pay a dividend. Government Properties Income Trust pays out 85.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Cadus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.5% of Government Properties Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Cadus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Government Properties Income Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Government Properties Income Trust beats Cadus on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cadus Company Profile

Cadus Corporation engages in real estate acquisition, renovation, and construction activities in Miami-Dade County, Florida. It would purchases individual homes and individual residential lots for renovation or construction, and resale. The company was formerly known as Cadus Pharmaceutical Corporation and changed its name to Cadus Corporation in June 2003. Cadus Corporation was founded in 1992 and is based in New York, New York. Cadus Corporation is a subsidiary of a Starfire Holding Corporation.

Government Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Government Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which primarily owns properties located throughout the United States that are majority leased to government tenants and office properties in the metropolitan Washington, D.C. market area that are leased to government and private sector tenants.

