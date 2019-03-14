California Public Employees Retirement System Has $5.68 Million Position in Amarin Co. plc (AMRN)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,689 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Amarin worth $5,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. Gladstone Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the fourth quarter worth about $4,320,000. Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the fourth quarter worth about $2,616,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMRN opened at $20.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amarin Co. plc has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $23.33.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $77.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lars Ekman sold 135,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $2,884,883.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 17,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $230,223.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,841,072 shares of company stock worth $49,748,088. Corporate insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMRN shares. BidaskClub raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Amarin to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Amarin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

