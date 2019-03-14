California Public Employees Retirement System Has $5.98 Million Stake in Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Trade Desk worth $5,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in Trade Desk by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in Trade Desk by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 5,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Trade Desk by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

TTD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Trade Desk from $159.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. CIBC upped their price target on Trade Desk from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.95.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $205.19 on Thursday. Trade Desk Inc has a 52 week low of $45.77 and a 52 week high of $209.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.87, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $160.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.18 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 18.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 33,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total value of $5,139,821.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,262 shares in the company, valued at $8,876,182.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.24, for a total value of $98,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,881 shares in the company, valued at $6,288,208.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 649,060 shares of company stock worth $121,581,729. Insiders own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “California Public Employees Retirement System Has $5.98 Million Stake in Trade Desk Inc (TTD)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/california-public-employees-retirement-system-has-5-98-million-stake-in-trade-desk-inc-ttd.html.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including connected TV, mobile, video, audio, display, social, and native on various devices, such as smart TVs, computers, and mobile phones and tablets.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.