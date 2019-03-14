California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in Federated Investors Inc (FII)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 220,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26,265 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Federated Investors were worth $5,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Federated Investors by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,298,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $320,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,909 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Federated Investors by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,749,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,832,000 after purchasing an additional 297,176 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its position in Federated Investors by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,232,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,812 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Federated Investors by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,893,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,476,000 after purchasing an additional 211,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 24.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,475,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,704,000 after acquiring an additional 481,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gordon J. Ceresino sold 5,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $150,743.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,666,452.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $50,056.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,272.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,713 shares of company stock valued at $646,856. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FII. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federated Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Federated Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Federated Investors from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Federated Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Federated Investors stock opened at $29.70 on Thursday. Federated Investors Inc has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $34.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Federated Investors had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $307.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th. Federated Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.19%.

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

