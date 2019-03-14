California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 657,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $31,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in IHS Markit by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,031,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927,202 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 4,638.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,860,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,111 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 230.0% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,217,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,721,000 after acquiring an additional 848,915 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,244,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,115,027,000 after acquiring an additional 809,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth about $33,844,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

In other news, Director James A. Rosenthal bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.30 per share, with a total value of $47,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $539,078.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 7,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $413,222.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,728,808.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,450 shares of company stock valued at $4,297,355. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INFO. UBS Group lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised IHS Markit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on IHS Markit to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on IHS Markit to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.13.

NASDAQ:INFO opened at $54.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. IHS Markit Ltd has a one year low of $44.52 and a one year high of $55.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/california-state-teachers-retirement-system-cuts-holdings-in-ihs-markit-ltd-info.html.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.