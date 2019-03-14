California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,660 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (MKC)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH worth $28,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 38,047.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,051,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,038,246 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Consumer Edge raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $108.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Monday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.63.

Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock opened at $139.20 on Thursday. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1-year low of $99.53 and a 1-year high of $156.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.24.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,660 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (MKC)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/california-state-teachers-retirement-system-sells-1660-shares-of-mccormick-co-sh-nv-mkc.html.

About MCCORMICK & CO /SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.