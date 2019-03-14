Callan Capital LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (BOND)

Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up 0.5% of Callan Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Callan Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BOND. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 805.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 80,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 71,387 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $572,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 193.4% during the 4th quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 20,236 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BOND traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.39. 350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,796. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $100.80 and a 12 month high of $104.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%.

