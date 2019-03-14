Callan Capital LLC Takes $387,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 501,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,919,000 after purchasing an additional 97,180 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 219.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,187,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Finally, Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 704,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,875,000 after purchasing an additional 25,370 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $85.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,418. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.95 and a 12-month high of $85.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Callan Capital LLC Takes $387,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/callan-capital-llc-takes-387000-position-in-vanguard-intermediate-term-corporate-bond-etf-vcit.html.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.