Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $61,000 Position in Cerecor Inc (CERC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,249 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cerecor were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 630.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 23,752 shares during the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERC opened at $5.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.59 million, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 2.16. Cerecor Inc has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 374,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $2,059,673.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 28,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.33 per share, for a total transaction of $93,346.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 753,039 shares of company stock worth $3,588,185 in the last three months. Insiders own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CERC. BidaskClub raised shares of Cerecor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cerecor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Cerecor from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Cerecor in a report on Thursday, January 17th.

About Cerecor

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Veripred, and Ulesfia for the treatment of inflammation of the skin, joints, lungs, and other organs, as well as asthma, allergies, arthritis, and head lice infestation.

