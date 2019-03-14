Camping World (CWH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Camping World Holdings, Inc. is a provider of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle enthusiasts. The company’s brand consists of Camping World and Good Sam. It offers new and used RVs for sale, vehicle service and maintenance through retail locations and membership clubs. Camping World Holdings, Inc. is based in Lincolnshire, United States. “

CWH has been the topic of several other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Camping World in a report on Monday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.80 to $18.50 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Camping World in a report on Friday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

CWH opened at $13.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. Camping World has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $41.96.

In related news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P acquired 29,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.94 per share, for a total transaction of $357,053.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the third quarter worth about $49,635,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 37.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,025,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,178,000 after purchasing an additional 557,130 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 22.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,438,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,980,000 after purchasing an additional 455,092 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the third quarter worth about $9,121,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 31.5% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,750,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,324,000 after purchasing an additional 418,989 shares during the last quarter. 44.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts. The company operates through Consumer Services and Plans, and Retail segments. It provides emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; co-branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships; and publications and directories.

