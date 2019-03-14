Canaccord Genuity Increases River and Mercantile Group (RIV) Price Target to GBX 284

River and Mercantile Group (LON:RIV) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 244 ($3.19) to GBX 284 ($3.71) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.45% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of River and Mercantile Group stock opened at GBX 246 ($3.21) on Tuesday. River and Mercantile Group has a 52 week low of GBX 255.75 ($3.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 397 ($5.19).

Get River and Mercantile Group alerts:

In other River and Mercantile Group news, insider Jonathan Dawson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 228 ($2.98) per share, with a total value of £22,800 ($29,792.24). Also, insider James Barham bought 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 235 ($3.07) per share, for a total transaction of £96,350 ($125,898.34).

About River and Mercantile Group

River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Group Limited. River and Mercantile Group PLC is based in London, United Kingdom.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for River and Mercantile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for River and Mercantile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.