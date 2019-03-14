Canaccord Genuity Lowers Alder Biopharmaceuticals (ALDR) Price Target to $20.00

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) had its price target cut by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ALDR. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $17.00 price target on Alder Biopharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Get Alder Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

ALDR stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,409. The company has a current ratio of 14.87, a quick ratio of 14.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Alder Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $20.87. The stock has a market cap of $887.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine and other serious neurological or inflammatory conditions in the United States, Australia, and Ireland.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Alder Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alder Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.