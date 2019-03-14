Canacol Energy (CNNEF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of Canacol Energy stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.43. 10,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,007. Canacol Energy has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $3.57.

About Canacol Energy

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily engages in the exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Colombia. The company has proved and probable reserves of 505 billion cubic feet of gas and 14 million barrels of oil. Canacol Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

