Canadian National Railway (CNI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Sunday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, January 17th.

NYSE CNI traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.38. 920,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,742. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $70.36 and a one year high of $91.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.38. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.4026 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $483,340,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 361,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,780,000 after buying an additional 13,759 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,042,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,359,000 after buying an additional 172,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 592.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. 54.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

