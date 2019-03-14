Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$50.00 at CSFB

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target raised by stock analysts at CSFB from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Thursday. CSFB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CNQ. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, December 6th. CIBC reduced their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$55.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$64.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.13.

Shares of CNQ stock traded up C$0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$37.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,455,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,139. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$30.11 and a 12 month high of C$49.08. The firm has a market cap of $44.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.09.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Norman Murray Edwards sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.73, for a total transaction of C$1,429,348.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,894,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$782,354,092.34. Also, Senior Officer Michel Cusson Réal acquired 12,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$34.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$437,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 712,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$24,923,788.08.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

