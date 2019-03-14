Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CNQ. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Macquarie raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $27.91 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $21.85 and a 52 week high of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 152.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,457,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,223,704,000 after acquiring an additional 22,638,074 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $290,220,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 201.3% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,484,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $342,506,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003,917 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 23,063,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 30.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,472,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $668,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838,504 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.