Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 21st. Analysts expect Canadian Solar to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $23.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Canadian Solar has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $25.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Standpoint Research lowered Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine raised Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. BidaskClub lowered Canadian Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $14.00 price target on Canadian Solar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

