Cannell Capital LLC Buys Shares of 113,436 Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (IIPR)

Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 113,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,000. Innovative Industrial Properties comprises approximately 1.4% of Cannell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IIPR. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 215.1% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 56.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IIPR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of IIPR stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,982. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $81.60. The stock has a market cap of $757.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.86 and a beta of 1.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.96%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

