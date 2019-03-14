Cannell Capital LLC Has $11.18 Million Stake in SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD)

Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) by 64.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,469,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576,425 shares during the period. SandRidge Energy makes up about 3.1% of Cannell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cannell Capital LLC owned about 4.12% of SandRidge Energy worth $11,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 1,244.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,817 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 840.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,186 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded SandRidge Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE SD traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,938. SandRidge Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $18.27. The company has a market cap of $280.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.50.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $85.15 million for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 2.60%.

In related news, Director Randolph C. Read purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,739.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,096.8 net producing wells; approximately 643,000 net acres under lease; and two rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and two rigs drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 177.6 million barrels of oil equivalent.

