Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.21 Million Stake in Gap Inc (GPS)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its stake in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,924 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,123 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in GAP were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPS. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GAP by 456.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,883,253 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $285,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105,713 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of GAP by 2,043.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,488,883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326,106 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in shares of GAP by 10,276.7% in the fourth quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,930,061 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,461 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of GAP by 5.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 27,822,458 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $802,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GAP by 5.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,822,458 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $802,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Julie Gruber sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $185,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 11,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $311,863.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPS shares. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of GAP in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on GAP from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded GAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on GAP to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Shares of GAP stock opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.53. Gap Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. GAP had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 6.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Gap Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. GAP’s payout ratio is 37.45%.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, and Intermix brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

