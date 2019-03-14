Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $921,000 in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (AOR)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,158,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,855,000 after purchasing an additional 44,143 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5,549.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 864,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,694,000 after purchasing an additional 848,751 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 682,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,806,000 after purchasing an additional 57,108 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 464,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,968,000 after purchasing an additional 17,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares during the period.

Shares of AOR opened at $44.36 on Thursday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $40.30 and a one year high of $45.44.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

