Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 42,613 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 42,613 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Truehand Inc bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Barclays set a $19.00 target price on Hanesbrands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

Shares of HBI opened at $17.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.95. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

In related news, Director Jessica Tuchman Mathews sold 15,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $203,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

