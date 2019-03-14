Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) CFO David Thomas Evans Sells 2,554 Shares

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO David Thomas Evans sold 2,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $40,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Cardlytics stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.54. The stock had a trading volume of 8,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Cardlytics Inc has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $28.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.03 million and a P/E ratio of -7.25.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.37. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 35.20% and a negative return on equity of 92.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 72.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the third quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

