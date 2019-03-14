Care.com Inc (CRCM) General Counsel Sells $100,847.25 in Stock

Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) General Counsel Diane Musi sold 5,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $100,847.25. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,279.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Diane Musi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 26th, Diane Musi sold 29,800 shares of Care.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $548,320.00.

On Monday, December 24th, Diane Musi sold 100 shares of Care.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $1,825.00.

Shares of NYSE CRCM traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.49. 20,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,843. Care.com Inc has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $25.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.50 million, a P/E ratio of 54.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. Care.com had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $49.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Care.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Care.com Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Care.com from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Care.com to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Care.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Care.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Care.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Care.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Care.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Care.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Care.com by 263.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Care.com by 55.3% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Care.com Company Profile

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

