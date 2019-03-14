CarGurus (CARG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning. They currently have $44.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CarGurus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $39.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.51, a P/E/G ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.97. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $57.25.

In other CarGurus news, insider Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 20,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $673,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 60,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $2,390,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,923,626 shares of company stock valued at $74,631,038 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in CarGurus by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 777,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.

