CarMax, Inc (KMX) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in CarMax were worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 99.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMX. ValuEngine cut CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Guggenheim upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 24th. Wedbush set a $87.00 price target on CarMax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CarMax to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $60.87 on Thursday. CarMax, Inc has a one year low of $55.24 and a one year high of $81.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 21st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. CarMax had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

