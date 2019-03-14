Carolina Financial Corp (CARO) President M. J. Huggins III Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) President M. J. Huggins III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $179,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 61,711 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,573.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Carolina Financial stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.45. The company had a trading volume of 265 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,418. The company has a market capitalization of $804.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Carolina Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $45.58.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Carolina Financial had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $43.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.07 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carolina Financial Corp will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Carolina Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Carolina Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.79%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CARO shares. BidaskClub upgraded Carolina Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carolina Financial in a research note on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Carolina Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Carolina Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carolina Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Carolina Financial by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,458,000 after purchasing an additional 38,131 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Carolina Financial by 10.7% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 33,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Carolina Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 994,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,498,000 after acquiring an additional 12,960 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Carolina Financial by 102.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 30,347 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Carolina Financial by 6.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 519,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,604,000 after buying an additional 33,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

Carolina Financial Company Profile

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, retirement accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and interest-bearing demand accounts to individuals, businesses, associations, organizations, and governmental authorities.

