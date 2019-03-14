Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

CWST has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Vice Chairman Douglas R. Casella sold 3,268 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $114,706.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 7,292 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $255,876.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 379,855 shares of company stock valued at $13,257,834. Corporate insiders own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

CWST stock opened at $34.16 on Thursday. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 114.82%. The company had revenue of $174.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

