Casey’s General Stores (CASY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Gabelli

Gabelli reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) in a report published on Wednesday. Gabelli also issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ FY2019 earnings at $4.90 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $130.00 price objective on Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $133.20.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $129.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.76. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $90.42 and a 52 week high of $138.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.46.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.18. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

In related news, VP William J. Walljasper sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total value of $552,292.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Terry W. Handley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $650,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,697.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at $206,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.