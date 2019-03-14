Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Position Lifted by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 5,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 208,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,433,000 after purchasing an additional 33,671 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 152,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 53,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 10,030 shares during the period. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $133.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.06 and a twelve month high of $161.60. The firm has a market cap of $76.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.43). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Caterpillar to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Standpoint Research upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $117.85 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.24.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

